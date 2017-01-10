Obama defends decision to commute Chelsea Manning's sentence
Chelsea Manning poses for a photo wearing a wig and lipstick. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, President Barack Obama commuted the sentence of Chelsea Manning, who le... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|4 hr
|Paul
|70
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|9 hr
|Ize Found
|71,310
|Power shortages leave Gaza in the dark
|19 hr
|Qasooma
|1
|The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its...
|Tue
|Listen
|2
|Why does Trump want to move the American embass...
|Tue
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Likud minister: Trump could edge Palestinians t...
|Tue
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Kerry: Israel marching towards being a 'unitary...
|Tue
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC