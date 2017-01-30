Nick Cave, Pond on the way to Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may be considering scrapping his upcoming trip to Australia, but the feeling isn't mutual for two of Australia's most sterling musical imports Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds and Pond. Legendary singer/songwriter Cave will be returning to Israel for the fourth time this summer, according to an announcement released by promoter Shuki Weiss.

