Netanyahu to discuss Syria, Palestinians and Iran with Trump
The civil war in Syria, the Palestinians and the nuclear agreement with Iran will be on the agenda when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calls US President Donald Trump on Sunday, Netanyahu told his weekly Cabinet meeting. The Prime Minister said that a top concern for Israel was the nuclear threat still posed by Iran under the terms of the landmark 2015 nuclear agreement.
