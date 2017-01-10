Netanyahu to discuss Syria, Palestini...

Netanyahu to discuss Syria, Palestinians and Iran with Trump

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KAEF

The civil war in Syria, the Palestinians and the nuclear agreement with Iran will be on the agenda when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calls US President Donald Trump on Sunday, Netanyahu told his weekly Cabinet meeting. The Prime Minister said that a top concern for Israel was the nuclear threat still posed by Iran under the terms of the landmark 2015 nuclear agreement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAEF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 3 hr TRD 71,320
News Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US... 6 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News The world reacts as Donald Trump takes power Sat xxxxxxxxx 2
News 'God is not against building walls'; Pastor Rob... Sat Gismys 1
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... Sat Ainu 28
News Netanyahu hopes to work with Trump to undo Iran... Sat Max 6
News At summit on Israel, UK breaks ranks with Europe Jan 20 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,801 • Total comments across all topics: 278,154,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC