Netanyahu: Paris peace conference is 'useless'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has labeled an international peace conference in Paris aimed at solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as "useless". The conference, which is being attended by some 70 countries, started Sunday morning to discuss how to bring both sides to the negotiating table and maintain support for a two-state solution.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|TRD
|71,301
|The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a...
|2 hr
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|6 hr
|Barmsweb
|61
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|7 hr
|Flower5115
|121,922
|Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat...
|11 hr
|Kinnaman
|2
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|12 hr
|Pieces of a man
|38
|Israel ahead of Paris talks: Calling Western Wa...
|12 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
