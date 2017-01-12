Netanyahu: Paris peace conference is ...

Netanyahu: Paris peace conference is 'useless'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has labeled an international peace conference in Paris aimed at solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as "useless". The conference, which is being attended by some 70 countries, started Sunday morning to discuss how to bring both sides to the negotiating table and maintain support for a two-state solution.

Chicago, IL

