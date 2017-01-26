My son's bar mitzvah: Hello Israel, g...

My son's bar mitzvah: Hello Israel, goodbye big party

My oldest son became a bar mitzvah last November. We had a congregational Kiddush luncheon in his honor, and a small party for him and his friends that evening.

