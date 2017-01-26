Musical prodigy Emily Bear scores with a a Symphony of the Hearta ...
Andrea Bear remembers thinking the toy piano music coming from the kids' playroom was her eldest child practicing his lessons. “Emily was 18 months when we first started noticing the piano playing,” Bear says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|10 min
|yehoshooah adam
|103
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|12 min
|Beaks
|71,325
|Wash Post: Trump's Bear Hug of Israel Might Suf...
|1 hr
|The Real Donald T...
|11
|Thomas Friedman: Trump's 'one paragraph' approa...
|3 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|The top Jewish officials in the Trump Administr...
|4 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'...
|4 hr
|Retribution
|78
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|9 hr
|Babez9776
|121,923
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC