Media mogul said to give police proof 'Netanyahu runs Israel Hayom'

US billionaire businessman Sheldon Adelson meets with Benjamin Netanyahu during a ceremony at the Congress Hall in Jerusalem, August 12, 2007. Yedioth Ahronoth publisher Arnon "Noni" Mozes reportedly presented police with extensive "written and recorded" documentation that is said to show that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu effectively runs the Sheldon Adelson-owned Israel Hayom daily.

