Live Now: Haley begins hearing by bla...

Live Now: Haley begins hearing by blasting Un's Israeli settlement vote

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

Gov. Nikki Haley is in the hot seat as she prepares to become a part of President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet Wednesday. Haley will undergo confirmation hearings to become the next US ambassador to the United Nations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News When Jews and Muslims really speak to each other 3 hr loveismygoal 9
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 7 hr TRD 71,309
News Power shortages leave Gaza in the dark 8 hr Qasooma 1
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 17 hr Listen 68
News The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its... 17 hr Listen 2
News Why does Trump want to move the American embass... 20 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Likud minister: Trump could edge Palestinians t... Tue Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,871 • Total comments across all topics: 278,031,255

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC