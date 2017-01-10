Live Now: Haley begins hearing by blasting Un's Israeli settlement vote
Gov. Nikki Haley is in the hot seat as she prepares to become a part of President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet Wednesday. Haley will undergo confirmation hearings to become the next US ambassador to the United Nations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When Jews and Muslims really speak to each other
|3 hr
|loveismygoal
|9
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|7 hr
|TRD
|71,309
|Power shortages leave Gaza in the dark
|8 hr
|Qasooma
|1
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|17 hr
|Listen
|68
|The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its...
|17 hr
|Listen
|2
|Why does Trump want to move the American embass...
|20 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Likud minister: Trump could edge Palestinians t...
|Tue
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC