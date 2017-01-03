Lawmakers vote to rebuke UN for 'anti...

Lawmakers vote to rebuke UN for 'anti-Israel' resolution

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Valley Morning Star

The House overwhelmingly approved a bipartisan measure Thursday that rebukes the United Nations for criticizing Israeli settlements as Republicans used the debate to accuse President Barack Obama of turning his back on the Jewish state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A nation divided under the weight of one bullet 2 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... 2 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Janfrie Wakim: New Zealand must show Israel cos... 3 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 6 hr TRD 71,280
News Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl... 21 hr kuda 87
News Bolton blasts Obama as 'vindictive' for abstain... 21 hr Le Jimbo 97
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... Thu Ainu 20
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,034 • Total comments across all topics: 277,660,414

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC