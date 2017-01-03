Lawmakers vote to rebuke UN for 'anti-Israel' resolution
The House overwhelmingly approved a bipartisan measure Thursday that rebukes the United Nations for criticizing Israeli settlements as Republicans used the debate to accuse President Barack Obama of turning his back on the Jewish state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A nation divided under the weight of one bullet
|2 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|2 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Janfrie Wakim: New Zealand must show Israel cos...
|3 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|6 hr
|TRD
|71,280
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|21 hr
|kuda
|87
|Bolton blasts Obama as 'vindictive' for abstain...
|21 hr
|Le Jimbo
|97
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|Thu
|Ainu
|20
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC