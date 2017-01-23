Krauthammer's Take: Obama's Cash to Palestinians - Was a Final Slap at Israel' NR Staff 4 hours ago

Charles Krauthammer lambasted the outgoing Obama administration for feeding money to anti-Semitic groups through an "aid" package that will be used for propaganda, and he also offered his thoughts on Israel's political interests regarding the proposed U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem: I think that was a final slap at Israel by Obama on the way out the door. It doesn't compare with abandoning Israel at the United Nations on the vote at the Security Council a week before.

