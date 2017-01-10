Keep calm and carry goods: How Israel is keeping truck with Hamas
Avi Issacharoff, The Times of Israel's Middle East analyst, fills the same role for Walla, the leading portal in Israel. He is also a guest commentator on many different radio shows and current affairs programs on television.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'God is not against building walls'; Pastor Rob...
|26 min
|OMG
|5
|The world reacts as Donald Trump takes power
|1 hr
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|3
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|3 hr
|Mike Schmidt
|75
|Netanyahu confirms February White House visit
|3 hr
|Listen
|4
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|3 hr
|Listen
|11
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|11 hr
|TRD
|71,320
|Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US...
|14 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC