Kay Granger wants to cut taxpayer U.N. funding until Israel resolution is scrapped

The fight to defund the United Nations over an anti-Israel resolution has expanded to the House of Representatives, and a Texan is leading the charge. Kay Granger, R.-Fort Worth, and Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York co-introduced legislation on Tuesday that cuts off U.S. taxpayer funding to the U.N. until Security Council Resolution 2334 is repealed.

Chicago, IL

