Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jeru...

Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is 'red line'

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Jordan's government spokesman has warned of "catastrophic" repercussions if President-elect Donald Trump makes good on a campaign promise to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel to contested Jerusalem. Mohammed Momani told The Associated Press on Thursday that such a move could affect relations between the U.S. and regional allies, including pro-Western Jordan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 3 hr LovePotion5091 121,912
News Bolton blasts Obama as 'vindictive' for abstain... 9 hr Flowerz7788 98
News Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl... 9 hr Squirtzzz2572 88
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 16 hr Ainu 20
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Wed Ize Found 71,279
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... Wed yehoshooah adam 22
News Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s... Jan 3 Hanukah Hal 144
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,555 • Total comments across all topics: 277,650,514

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC