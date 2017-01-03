Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is 'red line'
Jordan's government spokesman has warned of "catastrophic" repercussions if President-elect Donald Trump makes good on a campaign promise to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel to contested Jerusalem. Mohammed Momani told The Associated Press on Thursday that such a move could affect relations between the U.S. and regional allies, including pro-Western Jordan.
