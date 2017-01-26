Jordan court sentences man to 5 years, forced labor for plan to kill Israelis
A Jordanian court on Sunday sentenced a man to five years in prison and hard labor after he was convicted of plotting to attack and murder Israelis, Army Radio reported. The man reportedly left his home in Jordan in June of last year armed with knives.
