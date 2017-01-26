Jordan court sentences man to 5 years...

Jordan court sentences man to 5 years, forced labor for plan to kill Israelis

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

A Jordanian court on Sunday sentenced a man to five years in prison and hard labor after he was convicted of plotting to attack and murder Israelis, Army Radio reported. The man reportedly left his home in Jordan in June of last year armed with knives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 5 hr TRD 71,330
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 8 hr Ex Con Prostitute 105
News Rattled by US refugee ban, world leaders say th... 11 hr Trump Man 3
News Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee... Sat HOLLA ISABELLA 4
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Fri Popular Phart 121,923
News Wash Post: Trump's Bear Hug of Israel Might Suf... Jan 27 Lawrence Wolf 12
News US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'... Jan 27 berklee 77
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,377 • Total comments across all topics: 278,382,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC