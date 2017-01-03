Jewish-American pros look to boost ba...

Jewish-American pros look to boost baseball in Israel

Waco Tribune-Herald

Israel has just one baseball-specific field, and most Israelis know little about the game. Yet the country has emerged as a potential spoiler in the upcoming World Baseball Classic thanks to quirky regulations that allow it to pack its squad with American pro players of Jewish descent.

Chicago, IL

