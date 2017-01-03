Jerusalem truck attacker shot dead after killing 3 and injuring 15 Israeli soldiers
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu...
|6 min
|infonews
|125
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|6 hr
|Sparkle6658
|90
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|8 hr
|John
|18
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|12 hr
|Listen
|4
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|16 hr
|Ize Found
|71,282
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|18 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|24
|Is Israel an apartheid state? (Mar '10)
|20 hr
|Shareef
|3,109
