Jed Babbin: Obama Admin. 'Trying to Tie Trump's Hands' on Israel

The Obama administration is trying to tie Donald Trump's hands on U.S. support of Israel by portraying the Jewish State as "illegitimate" and acting like an "outlaw" in its relationship with the Palestinians, Jed Babbin, former undersecretary of defense to President George H.W. Bush, told Newsmax TV. Last week, Secretary of State John Kerry warned Israel was jeopardizing the future of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

