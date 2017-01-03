Jed Babbin: Obama Admin. 'Trying to Tie Trump's Hands' on Israel
The Obama administration is trying to tie Donald Trump's hands on U.S. support of Israel by portraying the Jewish State as "illegitimate" and acting like an "outlaw" in its relationship with the Palestinians, Jed Babbin, former undersecretary of defense to President George H.W. Bush, told Newsmax TV. Last week, Secretary of State John Kerry warned Israel was jeopardizing the future of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|1 hr
|Jemz1115
|121,910
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|1 hr
|Russian Ainu
|15
|Bolton blasts Obama as 'vindictive' for abstain...
|1 hr
|Le Jimbo
|94
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|2 hr
|kuda
|79
|Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s...
|9 hr
|Licks7319
|145
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|11 hr
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|71,277
|Despite PM's ban, French Senate president visit...
|21 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC