James Packer embroiled in bribery all...

James Packer embroiled in bribery allegations surrounding Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: ABC News

The Australian billionaire James Packer has had a turbulent few months, ending his high-profile engagement with pop star Mariah Carey, suffering a steep decline in profits from his Crown Resorts operation in Macau, and a crackdown leaving 17 of his China-based staff still in detention. Now James Packer is making headlines in Israel for all the wrong reasons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 12 hr TRD 71,313
News ZOA Rips Nikki Haley as UN Ambassador Over Isra... 13 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 19 hr Dietz 74
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 22 hr Strong Wakamoto 27
News Trump: 'I did not forget' Jerusalem embassy mov... 23 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Power shortages leave Gaza in the dark Wed Qasooma 1
News The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its... Tue Listen 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,329 • Total comments across all topics: 278,080,633

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC