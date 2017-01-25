Jailed Anti-ISIS Israeli Facing Death Penalty for Killing Taxi Driver in Arab Country
A dual Israeli and Canadian citizen who joined a militia in an unnamed Arab country to fight the Islamic State is being held in prison there and could face the death penalty. The Jewish man, Ben Hassin, 21, is the son of an Israeli father and a mother who has lived in Canada for 30 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'...
|4 hr
|berklee
|28
|Palestinians say Trump freezes Obama's last-min...
|4 hr
|payola
|3
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|8 hr
|Ize Found
|71,323
|Make Jerusalem Safe Again
|9 hr
|Bagi
|3
|Israeli views on possible U.S. embassy move to ...
|10 hr
|madoff sinogog
|2
|The Evil That Dare Not Speak Its Name: Israel's... (Jun '15)
|10 hr
|madoff sinogog
|33
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|11 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|91
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC