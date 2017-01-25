Jailed Anti-ISIS Israeli Facing Death...

Jailed Anti-ISIS Israeli Facing Death Penalty for Killing Taxi Driver in Arab Country

Read more: Forward

A dual Israeli and Canadian citizen who joined a militia in an unnamed Arab country to fight the Islamic State is being held in prison there and could face the death penalty. The Jewish man, Ben Hassin, 21, is the son of an Israeli father and a mother who has lived in Canada for 30 years.

