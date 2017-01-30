Israel's Netanyahu says U.S. embassy ...

Israel's Netanyahu says U.S. embassy should be in Jerusalem

9 hrs ago Read more: Daily Chronicle

JERUSALEM – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that the American embassy in Israel should be moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, injecting himself once again into a charged campaign trail promise of U.S. President Donald Trump. Netanyahu's comments at his weekly Cabinet meeting appeared aimed at countering reports that Israel was concerned about the fallout of such a move, which is vehemently opposed by the Palestinians and has sparked fears of a renewed outbreak of violence.

