Israel's 'Flying Car' Passenger Drone Moves Closer to Delivery

Read more: Chosun Ilbo

After 15 years of development, an Israeli tech firm is optimistic it will finally get its 1,500-kg passenger-carrying drone off the ground and into the market by 2020. The Cormorant, billed as a flying car, is capable of transporting 500 kg of weight and traveling at 185 km per hour.

