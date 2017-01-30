Israel's Arabs divided by film's port...

Israel's Arabs divided by film's portrayal of changing world

A new award-winning film about Arab women battling their conservative society has touched off a real-life battle: The municipality of a major Arab city in Israel has called for a boycott of the film, and the film's director says she has received death threats for her unflinching portrayal of sex, drugs, parties, homosexuality and rape in her community. The film has also caught many Jewish Israeli audiences by surprise, exposing them to a vibrant world of fiercely independent young Arab women " what the film's director calls the "Palestinian underground."

