Israelis rally for unity after soldie...

Israelis rally for unity after soldier's manslaughter verdict

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

Israelis on Saturday answered a wounded army veteran's call for a show of unity after the deeply divisive manslaughter conviction of Elor Azariya , the soldier who shot killed a terrorist thought to have a suicide vest. Israeli public radio said about 1,500 turned up at Tel Aviv's Rabin Square after a moving Facebook appeal by reserve Captain Ziv Shilon who was seriously injured in 2012 when a terrorists detonated a roadside bomb while he patrolled near Gaza..

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl... 2 hr Sparkle6658 90
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) 3 hr John 18
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... 8 hr Listen 4
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 12 hr Ize Found 71,282
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 14 hr yehoshooah adam 24
News Is Israel an apartheid state? (Mar '10) 15 hr Shareef 3,109
News Southerners protest new Israeli fence (Jun '15) 16 hr yidfellas v USA 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,259 • Total comments across all topics: 277,709,582

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC