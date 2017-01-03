Israelis rally for unity after soldier's manslaughter verdict

Israelis on Saturday answered a wounded army veteran's call for a show of unity after the deeply divisive manslaughter conviction of Elor Azariya , the soldier who shot killed a terrorist thought to have a suicide vest. Israeli public radio said about 1,500 turned up at Tel Aviv's Rabin Square after a moving Facebook appeal by reserve Captain Ziv Shilon who was seriously injured in 2012 when a terrorists detonated a roadside bomb while he patrolled near Gaza..

