Israelis mourn soldiers killed in truck attack; nine arrested

11 hrs ago

Hundreds of friends and family members gathered to say their final good-byes to the four Israeli soldiers, including two with American citizenship, who were mowed down by a bloodthirsty Palestinian truck driver. They were all mourned Monday as hundreds of friends and family members gathered to say their final good-byes to the four Israeli soldiers, including two with American citizenship, who were mowed down by a bloodthirsty Palestinian truck driver at a Jerusalem tourist spot Sunday.

