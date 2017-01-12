Israelis donate winter gear to Syrian refugees en masse
The crisis in Syria hasn't been ignored by Israel. Various Israeli youth movements, including the Youth Federation for Working and Studying, The Dror Movement, and the committed for the fight against genocide are leading a wide scale operation to collect winter clothes for Syrian refugees.
