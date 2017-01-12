Israelis donate winter gear to Syrian...

Israelis donate winter gear to Syrian refugees en masse

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Ynetnews

The crisis in Syria hasn't been ignored by Israel. Various Israeli youth movements, including the Youth Federation for Working and Studying, The Dror Movement, and the committed for the fight against genocide are leading a wide scale operation to collect winter clothes for Syrian refugees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ynetnews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... 2 hr Kinnaman 2
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) 3 hr Pieces of a man 38
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 4 hr yehoshooah adam 60
News Israel ahead of Paris talks: Calling Western Wa... 4 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... 9 hr The One 8
News Jibril Rajoub to 'Post': We will never accept U... 14 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Palestinian leader: Peace could suffer if US em... 14 hr Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,905 • Total comments across all topics: 277,928,996

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC