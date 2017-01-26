Israeli troops kill Palestinian attacker, 1 later wounded
Israel's military said Wednesday its soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian who intentionally rammed his vehicle into a West Bank bus stop, and later on another group of troops shot and wounded a Palestinian gunman who opened fire on them. The military said a Palestinian on Wednesday evening purposely rammed his vehicle into a bus stop outside a West Bank settlement.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'...
|1 min
|Retribution
|42
|Palestinians say Trump freezes Obama's last-min...
|15 hr
|payola
|3
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|18 hr
|Ize Found
|71,323
|Make Jerusalem Safe Again
|19 hr
|Bagi
|3
|Israeli views on possible U.S. embassy move to ...
|20 hr
|madoff sinogog
|2
|The Evil That Dare Not Speak Its Name: Israel's... (Jun '15)
|20 hr
|madoff sinogog
|33
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|21 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|91
