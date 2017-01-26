Israeli troops kill Palestinian attac...

Israeli troops kill Palestinian attacker, 1 later wounded

Israel's military said Wednesday its soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian who intentionally rammed his vehicle into a West Bank bus stop, and later on another group of troops shot and wounded a Palestinian gunman who opened fire on them. The military said a Palestinian on Wednesday evening purposely rammed his vehicle into a bus stop outside a West Bank settlement.

Chicago, IL

