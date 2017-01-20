Israeli teenager, 19, killed in Istan...

Israeli teenager, 19, killed in Istanbul nightclub attack

Read more: The Times of Israel

Authorities identify body of Lian Zaher Nasser of Tira; another Israeli woman, 18, moderately injured in shooting rampage; friend says 'we were very close' to attacker The victim, who earlier was reported missing, was identified Sunday as 19-year-old Lian Zaher Nasser from the Arab Israeli city of Tira, according to Hebrew media reports. Thirty-nine people, including many foreigners, were killed Sunday when a gunman went on a rampage at the exclusive Reina nightclub in Istanbul where revelers were celebrating the New Year.

