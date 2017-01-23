Israeli tanks fire on Gaza after Pale...

Israeli tanks fire on Gaza after Palestinian attack: army1 hour ago

An Israeli tank fired shells towards the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, following an attack on an Israeli patrol, the army announced. "A short while ago, shots were fired towards IDF forces on routine activity near the border with the southern Gaza Strip," the army said in a statement yesterday In response an Israeli Defence Forces tank "targeted a Hamas post in the southern Gaza Strip".

