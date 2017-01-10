Israeli Soldier Killed in Jerusalem T...

Israeli Soldier Killed in Jerusalem Truck Attack Was US Citizen

One of the four Israeli soldiers killed this weekend when a Palestinian man rammed a truck into a crowd was a U.S. citizen, officials say. They were getting off a bus during a sightseeing tour Sunday when the truck hopped the curb and crashed into them, killing all four.

Chicago, IL

