Israeli Soldier Killed in Jerusalem Truck Attack Was US Citizen
One of the four Israeli soldiers killed this weekend when a Palestinian man rammed a truck into a crowd was a U.S. citizen, officials say. They were getting off a bus during a sightseeing tour Sunday when the truck hopped the curb and crashed into them, killing all four.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 1560 KNZR.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|6 min
|Barmsweb
|35
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|3 hr
|Listen
|106
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|7 hr
|John
|24
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|19 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|21
|Netanyahu hopes to work with Trump to undo Iran...
|23 hr
|YugeRussianOilSale
|4
|Don't Defund the U.N., Just Say 'Go!'
|Mon
|Geezer
|1
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Sun
|Listen
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC