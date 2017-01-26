Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Family Allegedly Used...
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's family and residents of their property in Jerusalem used codewords for lavish gifts from an American billionaire, reports say, as police continue to investigate the Israeli leader on corruption allegations. According to Israeli newspaper Haaretz, evidence collected from the police investigation into the prime minister showed that the Netanyahus and residents of their property in Jerusalem referred to bottles of pink champagne as "pinks" and fancy cigars as "leaves."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee...
|12 min
|BuildTheWall
|2
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|19 hr
|Listen
|101
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|19 hr
|Popular Phart
|121,923
|Wash Post: Trump's Bear Hug of Israel Might Suf...
|23 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|12
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|23 hr
|Ize Found
|71,326
|US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'...
|23 hr
|berklee
|77
|Thomas Friedman: Trump's 'one paragraph' approa...
|Fri
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC