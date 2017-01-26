Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netan...

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Family Allegedly Used...

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's family and residents of their property in Jerusalem used codewords for lavish gifts from an American billionaire, reports say, as police continue to investigate the Israeli leader on corruption allegations. According to Israeli newspaper Haaretz, evidence collected from the police investigation into the prime minister showed that the Netanyahus and residents of their property in Jerusalem referred to bottles of pink champagne as "pinks" and fancy cigars as "leaves."

Chicago, IL

