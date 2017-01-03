Israeli police question Netanyahu over corruption allegation
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was grilled by police investigators for over three hours at his official residence Monday night, opening what could be a politically damaging criminal investigation into suspicions that he improperly accepted gifts from wealthy supporters. Netanyahu has repeatedly denied wrongdoing, but the involvement of the national fraud squad indicated questions raised about him are considered serious enough to merit an investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bolton blasts Obama as 'vindictive' for abstain...
|2 hr
|Extasy1665
|90
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|TRD
|71,276
|Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s...
|6 hr
|Hanukah Hal
|144
|Despite PM's ban, French Senate president visit...
|9 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|9 hr
|Ainu
|14
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|14 hr
|Injudgement
|74
|In Palestinian eyes, all Israel is one settlement
|Mon
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC