Israeli police question Netanyahu ove...

Israeli police question Netanyahu over corruption allegation

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: West Hawaii Today

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was grilled by police investigators for over three hours at his official residence Monday night, opening what could be a politically damaging criminal investigation into suspicions that he improperly accepted gifts from wealthy supporters. Netanyahu has repeatedly denied wrongdoing, but the involvement of the national fraud squad indicated questions raised about him are considered serious enough to merit an investigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bolton blasts Obama as 'vindictive' for abstain... 2 hr Extasy1665 90
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 2 hr TRD 71,276
News Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s... 6 hr Hanukah Hal 144
News Despite PM's ban, French Senate president visit... 9 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 9 hr Ainu 14
News Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl... 14 hr Injudgement 74
News In Palestinian eyes, all Israel is one settlement Mon Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,928 • Total comments across all topics: 277,580,478

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC