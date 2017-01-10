Israeli police arrest 9 in truck attack
Israeli police stepped up security measures in Arab neighborhoods in east Jerusalem on Monday, searching trucks and arresting relatives of the Palestinian truck driver who rammed his vehicle into a crowd of Israeli soldiers at a Jerusalem tourist spot the previous day, killing four soldiers and injuring 17 others. Nine people were arrested, five of them relatives of 28-year-old Fadi Qunbar, the attacker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|7 min
|Barmsweb
|35
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|3 hr
|Listen
|106
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|7 hr
|John
|24
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|19 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|21
|Netanyahu hopes to work with Trump to undo Iran...
|23 hr
|YugeRussianOilSale
|4
|Don't Defund the U.N., Just Say 'Go!'
|Mon
|Geezer
|1
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Sun
|Listen
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC