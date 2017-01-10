Israeli police arrest 9 in truck attack

7 hrs ago

Israeli police stepped up security measures in Arab neighborhoods in east Jerusalem on Monday, searching trucks and arresting relatives of the Palestinian truck driver who rammed his vehicle into a crowd of Israeli soldiers at a Jerusalem tourist spot the previous day, killing four soldiers and injuring 17 others. Nine people were arrested, five of them relatives of 28-year-old Fadi Qunbar, the attacker.

