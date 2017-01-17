Israeli officials congratulate Trump

Israeli officials congratulate Trump

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, on Friday congratulated U.S. President Donald Trump on his inauguration . "A true friend of Israel will enter the White House today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 3 hr Ainu 28
News Netanyahu hopes to work with Trump to undo Iran... 4 hr Max 6
News At summit on Israel, UK breaks ranks with Europe 20 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Trump U.N. pick Haley backs moving U.S. Embassy... Fri Jeff Brightone 1
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Thu TRD 71,313
News ZOA Rips Nikki Haley as UN Ambassador Over Isra... Thu Jeff Brightone 1
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... Thu Dietz 74
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,794 • Total comments across all topics: 278,112,202

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC