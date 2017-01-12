Israeli media: Police question Netanyahu's wife amid scandal
In this Nov. 8, 2016 file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, and his wife Sara attend an inauguration ceremony of the Hahemek rail line in the train station in Afula, Israel. Israeli media are reporting that police questioned the wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as part of the investigation into allegations that he improperly accepted gifts from wealthy supporters.
