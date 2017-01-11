Israeli media: Netanyahu and newspaper tried to trade favors
" Israeli media reports are claiming that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made an offer to the publisher of a critical newspaper, proposing to use his power to curb its main rival in return for favorable coverage. Wednesday's reports add details to a spiraling scandal in which Netanyahu had already been questioned twice by police over receiving alleged gifts from high-powered Hollywood and business figures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|51 min
|Ize Found
|71,291
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|1 hr
|cattus
|121,918
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|1 hr
|kuda
|111
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|6 hr
|Pieces of a Man
|30
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|7 hr
|RiccardoFire
|39
|Arutz Sheva ExclusivePolygamy fueling mass Bedo...
|9 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Netanyahu hopes to work with Trump to undo Iran...
|11 hr
|West 11th
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC