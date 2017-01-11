Israeli media: Netanyahu and newspape...

Israeli media: Netanyahu and newspaper tried to trade favors

" Israeli media reports are claiming that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made an offer to the publisher of a critical newspaper, proposing to use his power to curb its main rival in return for favorable coverage. Wednesday's reports add details to a spiraling scandal in which Netanyahu had already been questioned twice by police over receiving alleged gifts from high-powered Hollywood and business figures.

