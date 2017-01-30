Israeli Left warns against 'de-facto'...

Israeli Left warns against 'de-facto' annexation in Knesset vote

Read more: Jerusalem Post

Approval of the Settlements Bill is tantamount to de-facto annexation, Zionist Union party head MK Isaac Herzog warned on Monday afternoon, as lawmakers debated whether to bring the legislation for final authorization later that day. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his faction meeting, "We plan to advance the legislation this week.

Chicago, IL

