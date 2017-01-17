Israeli Intelligence Agencies to Neta...

Israeli Intelligence Agencies to Netanyahu: Don't Push Trump to Revoke Iran Deal

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Mediaite.com

Benjamin Netanyahu not to push President Donald Trump to revoke the Iran nuclear deal, despite widespread opposition to the deal from many political leaders and much of country at large when the deal was signed 18 months ago. According to Haaretz , Israeli intelligence organizations, who were initially critical of the deal, now believe it to be "stable, " and think that Iran is adhering to the terms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mediaite.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News At summit on Israel, UK breaks ranks with Europe 15 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Trump U.N. pick Haley backs moving U.S. Embassy... 19 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Thu TRD 71,313
News ZOA Rips Nikki Haley as UN Ambassador Over Isra... Thu Jeff Brightone 1
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... Thu Dietz 74
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... Thu Strong Wakamoto 27
News Trump: 'I did not forget' Jerusalem embassy mov... Thu Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,500 • Total comments across all topics: 278,107,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC