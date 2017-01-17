Israeli Intelligence Agencies to Netanyahu: Don't Push Trump to Revoke Iran Deal
Benjamin Netanyahu not to push President Donald Trump to revoke the Iran nuclear deal, despite widespread opposition to the deal from many political leaders and much of country at large when the deal was signed 18 months ago. According to Haaretz , Israeli intelligence organizations, who were initially critical of the deal, now believe it to be "stable, " and think that Iran is adhering to the terms.
