Israeli forces arrest over 2 dozen suspects in ongoing terror crackdown
One week after a terrorist from east Jerusalem murdered four soldiers and wounded 17 others in a truck-ramming attack, police have arrested over two dozen Arab suspects accused of planning, or engaging in, terrorist activity. According to Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld, the arrests are part of ongoing security operations between police units, the IDF, and Shin Bet to thwart future attacks in the capital.
