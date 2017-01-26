Israeli Expansion of Settlements Has Everything to Do With the Election of Trump
The Israeli government announced the creation of more than 3,000 new settlement homes in the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem. Trump is shifting the U.S.' relationship with Israel from one of quiet diplomatic criticism of settlements while maintaining enormous financial, and military support, to one that boldly and publicly embraces settlement building and apartheid, IPS Middle East expert Phyllis Bennis told Al Jazeera.
Start the conversation, or Read more at IPS.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'...
|1 hr
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|54
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|1 hr
|Barmsweb
|93
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|2 hr
|putz pence
|121,922
|Palestinians say Trump freezes Obama's last-min...
|19 hr
|payola
|3
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|22 hr
|Ize Found
|71,323
|Make Jerusalem Safe Again
|23 hr
|Bagi
|3
|Israeli views on possible U.S. embassy move to ...
|Wed
|madoff sinogog
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC