Israeli Expansion of Settlements Has Everything to Do With the Election of Trump

18 hrs ago Read more: IPS

The Israeli government announced the creation of more than 3,000 new settlement homes in the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem. Trump is shifting the U.S.' relationship with Israel from one of quiet diplomatic criticism of settlements while maintaining enormous financial, and military support, to one that boldly and publicly embraces settlement building and apartheid, IPS Middle East expert Phyllis Bennis told Al Jazeera.

