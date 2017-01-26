Israeli car comes under fire in West Bank, none hurt
A gunman opened fire at an Israeli vehicle Friday afternoon as it drove by the West Bank settlement of Nilli, west of Ramallah, the army said. Israeli soldiers were searching the area for the assailant, who fled the scene.
