Israeli army has a smoking problem, n...

Israeli army has a smoking problem, new study finds

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

Nearly 40 percent of Israelis are smokers by the time they finish their compulsory army service, according to a new study. That is twice as high as the overall national rate and dramatically higher than among American soldiers, according to the study published Monday in the journal Nicotine & Tobacco Research.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'... 8 min tomin cali 3
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 17 hr Listen 76
News 'God is not against building walls'; Pastor Rob... 20 hr South Knox Hombre 12
News Netanyahu confirms February White House visit 21 hr Le Jimbo 9
News Donald Trump may move US Embassy in Israel Mon Jeff Brightone 1
News The world reacts as Donald Trump takes power Mon Moses Kestenbaum ODA 3
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Sun Listen 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,980 • Total comments across all topics: 278,202,931

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC