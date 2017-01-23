Israeli army has a smoking problem, new study finds
Nearly 40 percent of Israelis are smokers by the time they finish their compulsory army service, according to a new study. That is twice as high as the overall national rate and dramatically higher than among American soldiers, according to the study published Monday in the journal Nicotine & Tobacco Research.
