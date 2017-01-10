Israeli Arab Shot Dead After Running Over Police Officer - Was It Car-Ram Attack?
Police in Israel said an Arab Israeli on Wednesday rammed his car into a group of policemen in the southern Negev region, killing one before being shot dead, though a rights activist who was present disputed it was an attack. Police said the violence sparked a riot in the village of Umm al-Hiran, where an operation was underway to demolish Bedouin dwellings deemed by a court as having been built illegally on state-owned land.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|15 min
|Dietz
|74
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|3 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|27
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|4 hr
|TRD
|71,312
|Trump: 'I did not forget' Jerusalem embassy mov...
|4 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Power shortages leave Gaza in the dark
|Wed
|Qasooma
|1
|The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its...
|Tue
|Listen
|2
|Why does Trump want to move the American embass...
|Tue
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC