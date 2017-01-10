Israel troops shoot dead knife-wieldi...

Israel troops shoot dead knife-wielding Palestinian attacker

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

On Sunday a Palestinian rammed his truck into a group of Israeli soldiers in Jerusalem, killing four soldiers and wounding 15 ot... A Southern California woman has been exonerated of charges that she placed "rape fantasy" ads on Craigslist in order to get men to attack her ex-boyfriend's new wife. Prosecutors now say that it was the alleged... A Southern California woman has been exonerated of charges that she responded to "rape fantasy" ads on Craigslist in order to get men to attack her ex-boyfriend's new wife, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) 5 hr Pieces of a Man 26
News Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl... 7 hr kuda 107
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 8 hr Russian Ainu 22
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 9 hr Barmsweb 36
News Netanyahu hopes to work with Trump to undo Iran... Mon YugeRussianOilSale 4
News Don't Defund the U.N., Just Say 'Go!' Mon Geezer 1
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Sun Listen 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,436 • Total comments across all topics: 277,779,956

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC