Israel to hire foreign hi-tech workers to stave off manpower drought

Participants at the DLD Tel Aviv Digital Conference, Israel's largest international Hi-tech gathering, featuring hundreds of start ups, VC's, angel investors and leading multinationals, held at the Old Train Station complex in Tel Aviv on September 8, 2015. Israel on Sunday approved the hiring of 5,000 foreign hi-tech workers in a bid to forestall a severe shortage in qualified programmers and internet experts.

