Israel to hire foreign hi-tech worker...

Israel to hire foreign hi-tech workers to stave off manpower drought

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Participants at the DLD Tel Aviv Digital Conference, Israel's largest international Hi-tech gathering, featuring hundreds of start ups, VC's, angel investors and leading multinationals, held at the Old Train Station complex in Tel Aviv on September 8, 2015. Israel on Sunday approved the hiring of 5,000 foreign hi-tech workers in a bid to forestall a severe shortage in qualified programmers and internet experts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 36 min Ize Found 71,306
News EU criticises Trump's Israel embassy idea 1 hr Jeff Brightone 2
News The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its... 1 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 1 hr Bible Believer 63
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 5 hr Ainu 26
News Israeli two-staters, wake up! Mark Langfan 8 hr USA Today 1
News The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a... 23 hr Moses Kestenbaum ODA 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,866 • Total comments across all topics: 277,969,049

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC