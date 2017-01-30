Israel to allow Venezuelan converts to immigrate
In a reversal, Israeli authorities say they will permit nine Venezuelan Jewish converts to move to Israel in light of the humanitarian crisis in the South American country. Israel's Interior Ministry had initially rejected the converts, claiming they did not meet criteria to ensure that converts are committed Jews, and not only seeking a better life in Israel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Analysis: Obama, Trump, Holocaust remembrance a...
|1 hr
|Lips5152
|2
|Trump shunning the Palestinians, says top PA of...
|1 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Citing Arab bans on Israelis, Dutch anti-Islam ...
|2 hr
|Faith Michigan
|5
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|2 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|108
|Netanyahu tweets like Trump. Great idea
|4 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|20 hr
|Ize Found
|71,331
|All Israeli ministers remain silent on Trump's ...
|Mon
|Brexit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC