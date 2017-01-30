Israel to allow Venezuelan converts t...

Israel to allow Venezuelan converts to immigrate

Read more: The Progress

In a reversal, Israeli authorities say they will permit nine Venezuelan Jewish converts to move to Israel in light of the humanitarian crisis in the South American country. Israel's Interior Ministry had initially rejected the converts, claiming they did not meet criteria to ensure that converts are committed Jews, and not only seeking a better life in Israel.

Chicago, IL

