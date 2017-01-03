Israel soldier Elor Azaria faces verd...

Israel soldier Elor Azaria faces verdict over Hebron death

An Israeli military court is due to give its verdict in the case of a soldier charged with manslaughter for killing of a wounded Palestinian who had stabbed another soldier. Sgt Elor Azaria, now 20, shot Abdul Fatah al-Sharif, 21, in the head while he was apparently incapacitated in Hebron, in the West Bank, last March.

