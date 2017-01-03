Israel sentences Palestinian U.N. wor...

Israel sentences Palestinian U.N. worker for aiding Hamas in plea deal

Read more: Reuters

An Israeli court sentenced a Palestinian U.N. worker to seven months in jail on Wednesday for aiding the militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the United Nations agency that employed him said. Wahid Abdallah al Bursh was detained in July and said by Israel's Shin Bet security agency to have confessed to being recruited by the Islamist group in 2014.

