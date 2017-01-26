Israel Security Forces arrest 2 for w...

Israel Security Forces arrest 2 for weekend West Bank shooting attack

4 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

Israel Security Forces on Saturday said that they arrested two Palestinians suspected of carrying out a shooting attack near the West Bank settlement of Nili in the Mateh Binyamin Regional Council from the previous day. The IDF described the event as an attempted terror shooting.

Chicago, IL

