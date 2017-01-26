Israel Security Forces arrest 2 for weekend West Bank shooting attack
Israel Security Forces on Saturday said that they arrested two Palestinians suspected of carrying out a shooting attack near the West Bank settlement of Nili in the Mateh Binyamin Regional Council from the previous day. The IDF described the event as an attempted terror shooting.
