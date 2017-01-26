Israel returns two bodies of killed Palestinians23 min ago
Israel handed over the bodies of two Palestinians killed carrying out attacks on soldiers and civilians to the families today, an army spokeswoman said. She identified the two as Nidal Daud Mahdawi, who was killed trying to stab soldiers on January 17, and Majd al-Khudur who was killed during a 2016 car-ramming attack that wounded two civilians.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|12 hr
|Listen
|104
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|13 hr
|Popular Phart
|121,924
|Wash Post: Trump's Bear Hug of Israel Might Suf...
|16 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|12
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|16 hr
|Ize Found
|71,326
|US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'...
|16 hr
|berklee
|80
|Thomas Friedman: Trump's 'one paragraph' approa...
|21 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|The top Jewish officials in the Trump Administr...
|21 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
