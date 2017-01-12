Israel releases last of suspects held...

Israel releases last of suspects held in November fires

Read more: KAEF

The last suspect held in connection with fires that raged across Israel in late November has been released after nearly seven weeks in jail, according to a decision from Israel's High Court. Ali Mahajneh, 24, from Umm al-Fahem was one of 12 suspects held after a wave of fires hit central and northern Israel.

